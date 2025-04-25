EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan appoints deputy chairmen of Nuclear Energy Agency

    13:28, 25 April 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has decreed to appoint deputy chairmen of the Nuclear Energy Agency, Akorda press service reported.

    Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/ Kazinform

    By the President’s decree:

    Timur Zhantikin has been appointed the Deputy Chairman of the Nuclear Energy Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Asset Makhambetov has been appointed the Deputy Chairman of the Nuclear Energy Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported that Almasadam Satkaliyev had been named the Chairman of the Nuclear Energy Agency.

    Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals President of Kazakhstan Nuclear Energy Agency of Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All