Kazakhstan appoints deputy chairmen of Nuclear Energy Agency
13:28, 25 April 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has decreed to appoint deputy chairmen of the Nuclear Energy Agency, Akorda press service reported.
By the President’s decree:
Timur Zhantikin has been appointed the Deputy Chairman of the Nuclear Energy Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Asset Makhambetov has been appointed the Deputy Chairman of the Nuclear Energy Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Earlier, Kazinform reported that Almasadam Satkaliyev had been named the Chairman of the Nuclear Energy Agency.