Kazakhstan names new First Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection

The appointment was made under the respective resolution of the Government of Kazakhstan.

Tuyakbayev was born in the Turkistan region in 1992. He graduated from L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

From 2013 to 2018, he served within the Science Committee of the Ministry of Education and Science, rising through the ranks from Expert to Head of Department.

Between 2019 and 2020, he held positions at the Information-Analytical Center and the Social and Entrepreneurial Corporation Astana.

From 2020 to 2023, Yerbol Tuyakbayev served in several key roles within Astana Akimat (City Hall), including Chief Inspector and Head of the Organizational and Control Department, Head of the Inspection and Territorial Work Department, and Deputy Chief of Staff.

From February 2023 until his current appointment, he led the Social Development Department at the Prime Minister's Office.

As reported earlier, a new head of the Presidential Administration’s investment and trade department was appointed.