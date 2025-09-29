Kazakhstan appoints 1st Deputy Prosecutor General
10:05, 29 September 2025
The Head of State appointed Zhandos Umiraliyev as the 1st Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Timur Tashimbayev was relieved of his duties as the 1st Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan.
