EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan appoints 1st Deputy Prosecutor General

    10:05, 29 September 2025

    The Head of State appointed Zhandos Umiraliyev as the 1st Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakhstan appoints 1st Deputy Prosecutor General
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/ Kazinform

    Timur Tashimbayev was relieved of his duties as the 1st Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan.

    As written before, the Head of State decreed to appoint Zhaslan Madiyev as the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan.

    Appointments Appointments, dismissals Government of Kazakhstan Prosecutor General's Office
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All