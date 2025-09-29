Kazakhstan names AI and Digital Development Minister

Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

Born in 1983 in Almaty city, Zhaslan Madiyev graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Columbia University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He started his professional career in 2004 at JSC “Alliance Bank”. He also worked for JSC “Sustainable development Fund “Kazyna”, JSC “Samruk-Kazyna” Welfare Fund, JSC “Kazyna Capital Management”, JSC “Development Bank of Kazakhstan”, the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He also served as the Vice President for finance at JSC “Kazakhstan Temir Zholy” and Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2019-2020.

Since October 2020 he has been serving as the deputy chairman of the Kazakh Agency for strategic planning and reforms.

On 6 May 2024, he was appointed Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry.