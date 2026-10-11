Kazakhstan announces winners of first Asian Falconry Cup

The two-day event attracted 170 berkutchi, traditional hunters who train birds of prey, from 10 countries, showcasing the centuries-old Kazakh art of falconry. More than 170 birds of prey took to the skies, captivating spectators with their speed and agility, while their handlers demonstrated their skills in training and working with hawks and golden eagles.

Photo credit: Akimat of the East Kazakhstan region

In the final round of the hawk hunting competition, Makhmudkhan Zaki from Turkistan region secured first place, while Babazhan Berikbolsyn of Zhambyl region finished second. Third place was shared by Mubarak Khalifa from East Kazakhstan region and Yerasyl Serikboluly from Astana.

Photo credit: Akimat of the East Kazakhstan region

Photo credit: Akimat of the East Kazakhstan region

Zaki praised the organization of the event and its role in preserving traditional hunting practices.

“I am delighted that my hawk performed well and that we secured first place. I would like to thank the organizers for promoting our national traditions and bringing together berkutchi from different regions. Competitions like these offer a wonderful opportunity to honor the hunting traditions passed down by our ancestors and preserve them for future generations,” he said.

Photo credit: Akimat of the East Kazakhstan region

In the golden eagle hunting competition, Serikbolsyn Zhalgasuly from Zhambyl region took first place, while Yerasyl Serikbekuly from Astana finished second. Tastanbek Bergenbay of Akmola region and Ayazhan Daniyarkyzy, representing Almaty, shared third place.

East Kazakhstan region deputy governor Aidar Sadyrbayev highlighted the festival's importance in preserving and promoting the country's cultural heritage. He noted that international competitions help sustain traditional hunting practices, pass berkutchi skills on to younger generations, and strengthen cultural ties between countries.

Photo credit: Akimat of the East Kazakhstan region

“Shygys Salburyny is an important event that showcases our people's rich heritage and helps revive national traditions. The participation of more than 170 berkutchi from 10 countries this year reflects growing international interest in traditional hunting. Events of this scale not only promote the art of hunting with birds of prey but also encourage younger generations to respect their cultural heritage. Our responsibility is to preserve this invaluable legacy passed down by our ancestors and hand it on to future generations,” Sadyrbayev said.

Photo credit: Akimat of the East Kazakhstan region

The Asia Cup also recognized prize-winning owners of Kazakh Tazy dogs, along with winners and medalists in several traditional sporting events. These included wild horse taming, archery at suspended targets, picking up a coin from the ground while riding at full speed, and the Tolagay Zharysy competition.

Rooted in centuries of Kazakh history, Shygys Salburyny continues to celebrate the country's traditional hunting culture, the skills of berkutchi, and the enduring heritage of hunting with birds of prey and horsemanship.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a Kazakh Tazy dog show had been held in Astana as part of an international dog exhibition.