Best Kazakh Tazy dogs shine in Astana
A Kazakh Tazy dog show was held in Astana on Saturday as part of an international dog exhibition, Qazinform News Agency cites the Ministry of Ecology.
During the show, experts assessed the Tazy dogs for conformity to the breed standard and qualities. The best representatives of the breed were selected.
The Kazakh Tazy is a unique cultural heritage, tied for centuries to the history of the Kazakh people and considered one of the "seven treasures" — zheti kazyna. Efforts are now underway on a systematic basis to preserve, breed, and promote the national breed abroad. A comprehensive 2026–2036 plan has been approved.
It is noted that such shows help preserve the breed qualities of the Kazakh Tazy, develop responsible breeding practices, and popularize the national breed.
Qazinform previously reported that Kazakhstan’s Jibek Joly television channel will broadcast the documentary Tazy: A National Treasure by the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex on September 3, marking Kazakh Tazy Day.