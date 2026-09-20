EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Best Kazakh Tazy dogs shine in Astana

    05:06, 20 September 2026

    A Kazakh Tazy dog show was held in Astana on Saturday as part of an international dog exhibition, Qazinform News Agency cites the Ministry of Ecology.

    Best Kazakh Tazy dogs shine in Astana
    Photo source: gov.kz

     During the show, experts assessed the Tazy dogs for conformity to the breed standard and qualities. The best representatives of the breed were selected.

    Best Kazakh Tazy dogs shine in Astana
    Photo source: gov.kz

    The Kazakh Tazy is a unique cultural heritage, tied for centuries to the history of the Kazakh people and considered one of the "seven treasures" — zheti kazyna. Efforts are now underway on a systematic basis to preserve, breed, and promote the national breed abroad. A comprehensive 2026–2036 plan has been approved.

    Best Kazakh Tazy dogs shine in Astana
    Photo source: gov.kz

    It is noted that such shows help preserve the breed qualities of the Kazakh Tazy, develop responsible breeding practices, and popularize the national breed.

    Best Kazakh Tazy dogs shine in Astana
    Photo source: gov.kz

    Qazinform previously reported that Kazakhstan’s Jibek Joly television channel will broadcast the documentary Tazy: A National Treasure by the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex on September 3, marking Kazakh Tazy Day.

     

    Kazakhstan Tazy Animals Astana Cultural Heritage
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All