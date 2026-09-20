Best Kazakh Tazy dogs shine in Astana

During the show, experts assessed the Tazy dogs for conformity to the breed standard and qualities. The best representatives of the breed were selected.

Photo source: gov.kz

The Kazakh Tazy is a unique cultural heritage, tied for centuries to the history of the Kazakh people and considered one of the "seven treasures" — zheti kazyna. Efforts are now underway on a systematic basis to preserve, breed, and promote the national breed abroad. A comprehensive 2026–2036 plan has been approved.

Photo source: gov.kz

It is noted that such shows help preserve the breed qualities of the Kazakh Tazy, develop responsible breeding practices, and popularize the national breed.

Photo source: gov.kz

Qazinform previously reported that Kazakhstan’s Jibek Joly television channel will broadcast the documentary Tazy: A National Treasure by the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex on September 3, marking Kazakh Tazy Day.