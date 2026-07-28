Kazakhstan announces team for Future Games 2026

The tournament, which combines esports, traditional sports and modern technology, will be held in a club-based format rather than featuring national teams. Athletes from different countries may compete together as members of the same club.

According to Zharasbayev, the Games will feature competitions in eight disciplines: phygital football, phygital basketball, phygital fighting, the phygital shooter, phygital dancing, Dota 2, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and PUBG: Battlegrounds.

Competitions will be staged at four major venues across the capital. The Qazaqstan Athletics Complex will host the phygital football, phygital basketball, and phygital fighting events. The Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace will stage the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Dota 2 tournaments.

The Beeline Arena National Tennis Center will host the PUBG: Battlegrounds and Counter-Strike 2 competitions, while phygital dancing events will take place at the Barys Arena Multifunctional Ice Palace.

Zharasbayev said the tournament's total prize pool, funded by sponsors, stands at $4.65 million, with the largest purses of $1 million each allocated to the Dota 2 and PUBG: Battlegrounds tournaments.

Kazakhstan will be represented by ACF x Allur and UEL Team in phygital football, PBC Astana and GTB KZ in phygital basketball, and Future Nomads in phygital fighting.

Rune Eaters will compete in both Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Dota 2, while DIGA Esports will take part in PUBG: Battlegrounds. NOVAQ and TeamKZ will compete in the Counter-Strike 2-based phygital shooter event.

In phygital dancing, Kazakhstan will be represented by Gulnaz Amangali.

The Games of the Future 2026 will run in Astana from July 29 to August 9, bringing together over 800 athletes from more than 50 countries.

As Qazinform News Agency reported on July 25, international teams began arriving in Astana for Future Games 2026.