    Kazakhstan's cadet fencers claim gold in Tashkent

    14:03, 11 September 2025

    The Kazakhstan fencing team won several medals on the second day of the 2025 Women’s/Men’s Asian Cadet Cup in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee (NOC).

    Team Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: NOC

    In the men's team foil competition, Yedil Kusman, Valentin Sladkov, Yevgeny Tokanov, and Mansur Yesteu took the top spot on the podium.

    The women's sabre team also earned two medals. The team of Nailya Iskhakova, Aiganym Kakenova, Aisha Syzdyk, and Leona Yugay claimed the silver medal. The team of Sofiya Andriyanova, Arina Frolova, Aidana Karatayeva, and Sofiya Yakovleva secured a bronze.

    In the individual foil event, Alua Mukanova took third place.

    On the first day of the tournament, Kazakhstan won three bronze medals.

