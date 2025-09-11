Kazakhstan's cadet fencers claim gold in Tashkent

In the men's team foil competition, Yedil Kusman, Valentin Sladkov, Yevgeny Tokanov, and Mansur Yesteu took the top spot on the podium.

The women's sabre team also earned two medals. The team of Nailya Iskhakova, Aiganym Kakenova, Aisha Syzdyk, and Leona Yugay claimed the silver medal. The team of Sofiya Andriyanova, Arina Frolova, Aidana Karatayeva, and Sofiya Yakovleva secured a bronze.

In the individual foil event, Alua Mukanova took third place.

On the first day of the tournament, Kazakhstan won three bronze medals.