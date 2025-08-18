Kazakhstan announces composition of operational headquarters for digital transformation

The Digital Headquarters is chaired by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. Among its members are Deputy Prime Minister – Chief of Staff of the Government of Kazakhstan, Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms, Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, Advisor to the President for Digitalization, and Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry.

The Digital Government Support Center of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry is a working structure of the Digital Headquarters.

The new headquarters will address the issues related to the digital transformation of the sectors of economy and digitalization projects.

The decree entered into force on August 12, 2025.

Earlier, the Head of State tasked the Government with scaling up Smart City project.