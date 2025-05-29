France is one of key trading and investment partners of Kazakhstan in EU, Tokayev

The Kazakh leader noted that France is one of the key trading and investment partners of Kazakhstan in the EU. For the past years, bilateral trade and French investments into Kazakhstan’s economy have grown steadily, which reflects a common commitment to strengthening economic ties.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev positively assessed the results of the Kazakhstan-France Business Forum held recently, where 17 agreements were signed. He highlighted the importance of the timely development of the agreements achieved.

During the talks, those present debated cooperation in energy, nuclear industry, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, water resources management and other sectors. The Head of State conveyed his greetings to President of France Emmanuel Macron.

Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad of France Laurent Saint-Martin is accompanied by over 40 heads of French companies operating across a wide range of areas and willing to expand business cooperation with Kazakhstan.

Trade between Kazakhstan and France reached 5.5 billion tenge in 2024, 31% up. France infused some 20 billion US dollars in foreign direct investments in Kazakhstan between 2005-2024.