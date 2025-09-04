Kazakhstan and Wales reveal starting lineups for 2026 World Cup qualifier

Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 pm Astana time.

According to the official tournament website, Kazakhstan’s starting lineup is as follows: Anarbekov, Kasym, Malyi, Alip, Kairov, Orazov, Kasabulat, Vorogovskiy, Satpayev, Kenzhebek, Samorodov.

Wales will start with: Darlow, Lawlor, Davies, Mepham, Williams, Wilson, Sheehan, Caplen, Thomas, Johnson, Moore.

After the match against Wales, Ali Aliyev’s squad will travel to Brussels, where they will face Belgium’s national team on September 7.

Earlier, it was reported that FC Dynamo Moscow announced the signing of former Besiktas midfielder Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov on a deal until the summer of 2027.