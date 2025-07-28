EN
    Dynamo Moscow announces signing of Kazakh footballer Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov from Besiktas

    14:14, 28 July 2025

    FC Dynamo Moscow announced the signing of former Besiktas midfielder Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov on a deal until the summer of 2027, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Dynamo Moscow announces singing of Kazakh footballer Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov from Besiktas
    Photo credit: instagram.com/fcdynamo

    Zaynutdinov moved to Besiktas JK from PFC CSKA Moscow in the summer of 2023, appeared in 12 games last season with Besiktas, tallying one assist.

    According to Transfermarkt, FC Dynamo Moscow completed the signing of Kazakh footballer Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov after reaching a deal worth 3 million euros.

    Originally from Taraz city, Kazakhstan, Zaynutdinov played for Russia’s FC Rostov as well as Kazakhstan’s football clubs Astana and Taraz.

    Sport Football Russia Türkiye
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
