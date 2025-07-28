Dynamo Moscow announces signing of Kazakh footballer Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov from Besiktas

Zaynutdinov moved to Besiktas JK from PFC CSKA Moscow in the summer of 2023, appeared in 12 games last season with Besiktas, tallying one assist.

According to Transfermarkt, FC Dynamo Moscow completed the signing of Kazakh footballer Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov after reaching a deal worth 3 million euros.

Originally from Taraz city, Kazakhstan, Zaynutdinov played for Russia’s FC Rostov as well as Kazakhstan’s football clubs Astana and Taraz.

