Kazakhstan and Vietnam to raise commodity turnover up to USD 2 bln

Greeting the Vietnamese delegation, the Kazakh President noted this visit proves a commitment for further strengthening of cooperation. He supported Vietnam’s strategic goal to rank among the top 25 largest economies of the world by 2040, highlighting Kazakhstan’s readiness to assist in achieving this ambitious task.

Kazakhstan and Vietnam established dynamic trade and economic and investment cooperation. The states successfully developed a number of large projects. There are prerequisites for further expansion of mutually beneficial ties. The documents signed as part of this historic visit will give a new impetus top strengthening Kazakhstan-Vietnam ties, the Head of State said.

Utmost attention was paid to the expansion of mutual trade. Last year, the turnover reached 860 million US dollars. the countries plan to increase it up to 2 billion US dollars soon.

Besides, the sides shared views on the prospects for cooperation in tourism. Currently, over 40 direct flights operate between the two countries.

