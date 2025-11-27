Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to launch new flights

Starting from December 1, SCAT air carrier will operate flights en route Turkistan-Bukhara, Turkistan-Urgench (Khiva) and Turkistan-Samarkand.

The flights will be performed three times a week. Ticket sales are open, and the one-way ticket costs 40,000 tenge.

The new flights are aimed at boosting tourism and promoting the cities of the Great Silk Road, as well as strengthening regional transport connectivity and stimulating the flow of international tourists.

Besides, the Tourism and Sports Ministry drafted a new concept of the common route along the Silk Road throughout Central Asia. It includes the major cities of the region, namely, Almaty, Shymkent, Turkistan, Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara and Khiva, common historical heritage and natural resources.

The first tour to Samarkand has already been launched jointly with the Komapstour tour operator.

Next year, the Kazakh Government plans to debate the joint promotion of the tourism potential of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to integrate tourism resources of the two nations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and Armenia explore the possibility of resuming direct flights between the two countries.