Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan aim to boost cargo flow from China

On August 10–11, 2026, delegations from both countries paid a field visit to transport and logistics facilities at the Kazakhstan–China border.

Photo credit: Transport Ministry

Delegations were led by Zhanibek Taizhanov, Vice Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan, and Mamanbiy Omarov, First Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan.

The working visit was organized as part of the agreements reached at the 23rd meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission for bilateral cooperation.

They visited the Altynkol railway station, Kedentransservice terminal, KTZE-Khorgos Gateway dry port and Khorgos – Eastern Gate special economic zone.

Photo credit: Transport Ministry

The delegations surveyed Kazakhstan’s mechanisms for receiving, processing, and transshipping cargo from China, opportunities of the country’s railway and terminal infrastructure.

Those gathered explored ways to increase cargo flow along the corridor, more efficient use of terminal capacities and development of joint logistics solutions.

Following the visit, the sides agreed to continue detailed work on joint initiatives aimed at expanding freight volumes, developing terminal infrastructure and strengthening transport and logistics connectivity between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Earlier Qazinform reported, Pakistan expressed readiness to provide Kazakhstan with access to its port infrastructure and facilitate transit of Kazakh cargo through the ports of Karachi, Port Qasim, and Gwadar.