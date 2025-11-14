Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan develop 78 joint projects worth USD 1.7 bln

Addressing those gathered, Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Arman Shakkaliyev emphasized that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are key drivers of economic growth in Central Asia, accounting for nearly 80% of all mutual regional trade. Over the first nine months of 2025, bilateral trade between the two countries reached 3.4 billion US dollars, 18% up.

The Minister outlined a strategic task to increase mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to 10 billion US dollars by shifting from raw material trade to joint manufacturing, industrial cooperation, and export-oriented value chains.

As of today, over 2,400 enterprises with Uzbek capital operate in Kazakhstan, including nearly 500 joint ventures.

The bilateral cooperation portfolio includes 78 projects worth more than 1.7 billion US dollars.

Of these, 13 projects totaling 220.9 million US dollars have already been successfully implemented.

