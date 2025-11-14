Central Asian countries agree on water inflow to Shardara reservoir

The agreement was made during the 91st session of the Interstate Coordinating Water Commission (ICWC) held in Ashgabat.

Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan, Durdy Gendzhiev, Chairman of Turkmenistan’s State Committee for Water Management, Shavkat Khamraev, Minister of Water Management of Uzbekistan, Jamshid Shodi Shoimzoda, First Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan, Emil Shadykhanov, Counselor at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Turkmenistan (observer) attended the gathering.

The parties reviewed the 2025 growing season results.

During the meeting, they also approved the forecast operation schedule for the Naryn-Syrdarya reservoir cascade for the 2025–2026 non-growing season and agreed upon the expected inflow to Shardara.

Besides, those present reported on the progress of tasks set during summits of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS).

As stated there, the next ICWC session will be held in Tajikistan in 2026.

“Despite challenging climate conditions during the irrigation season, cooperation among ICWC member states ensured stable vegetation. These meetings lay the foundation for continued collaboration. We are committed to the fair distribution of transboundary water resources, considering the interests of all parties,” Minister Nurzhigitov noted.

During the 2025 irrigation season, Kazakhstan withdrew 11.01 billion cubic meters of water for agricultural needs, with 98% used in the southern regions.

It should be noted that Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan intend to expand cooperation in energy and agriculture.