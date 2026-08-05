Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan advance industrial cooperation at bilateral business forum

The forum was held as part of a three-day working visit by Kanat Sharlapaev, Chairman of the Presidium and Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan’s National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken, focused on strengthening direct business ties, expanding investment cooperation, developing industrial partnerships and identifying new areas of economic growth between the two countries.

The event brought together representatives of government agencies, business communities, industry associations, development institutions and entrepreneurs from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Photo credit: Atameken NCE

Addressing those present, Sharlapaev highlighted key areas for future economic cooperation, emphasizing that the business community has become one of the main drivers of regional economic integration.

He noted that the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken is working to ensure that the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan translates into practical outcomes through new investment projects, joint production initiatives, expanded trade relations and additional opportunities for businesses.

According to Sharlapaev, the two countries have strong potential to move cooperation to a new level based on joint investments, modern production chains and the development of high-tech industries.

Economic indicators demonstrate the growing strength of bilateral ties. In 2025, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan increased by 16.2 percent, reaching 4.8 billion US dollars. Kazakhstan’s exports to Uzbekistan rose by 24.6 percent to 3.52 billion US dollars. During the first five months of 2026, bilateral trade reached 2.3 billion US dollars, up 37.2 percent compared with the same period a year earlier.

Uzbekistan currently accounts for more than 55 percent of Kazakhstan’s trade with Central Asian countries, reflecting the complementary nature of the two economies and significant potential for further expansion.

The head of Atameken stressed that the next stage of cooperation should focus on deeper industrial collaboration and the creation of conditions for enterprises from both countries to jointly produce higher value-added goods.

Photo credit: Atameken NCE

The Chamber proposed concentrating joint efforts on three key areas: improving access to raw materials and expanding cooperation in metallurgy, chemical industries, polymer processing and circular economy projects; accelerating digitalization of transport, logistics and foreign trade procedures; and increasing mutual investments, launching joint manufacturing projects and supporting business localization in priority sectors such as energy, machinery, agriculture and processing industries.

One of the key outcomes of the forum was the signing of a cooperation memorandum between Uzbekistan’s Glasfit Energy and Kazakhstan Reinforcement and Insulator Plant LLP. The agreement provides for long-term cooperation in supplying products for high-voltage transmission lines, expanding industrial partnerships and increasing deliveries of Kazakhstan-made products to the Uzbek market.

During the second day of the business program, the Kazakhstani delegation also visited several major industrial enterprises in Uzbekistan, including textile company Zelal Textile, furniture producer ARCA Mebel, industrial complex TEXNOPARK and confectionery manufacturer CRAFERS. The visits focused on exploring production capabilities, technology exchange opportunities and prospects for joint investment projects.

The forum concluded with B2B negotiations between Kazakh and Uzbek entrepreneurs, providing a platform for establishing new partnerships, discussing joint initiatives and expanding business contacts.

Following the event, Atameken proposed establishing a permanent expert working group involving the Chamber, Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry and relevant government agencies. It was also proposed to develop a joint roadmap for harmonizing tariff, raw material and customs mechanisms, as well as accelerating digital solutions to facilitate the movement of goods between the two countries.

The Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan business forum reaffirmed the strong level of trust between the two countries’ business communities and demonstrated their commitment to transforming strategic partnership into practical cooperation through investment projects, joint production, long-term contracts and sustainable industrial ties.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Uzbekistan’s foreign trade reaches 41 billion US dollars.