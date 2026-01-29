Kazakhstan and U.S. focus on nuclear energy cooperation

Magzhan Ilyassov, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United States, and Vladislav Baiguzhin, Chief Commercial Officer of NAC Kazatomprom JSC, attended the event.

The Forum focused on key challenges and future prospects of the global nuclear fuel cycle, as well as on ensuring the sustainability and reliability of supplies of this strategic resource.

Photo credit: Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United States of America

In his remarks, the Ambassador highlighted the high level of Kazakhstan–U.S. relations, which mark their 35th anniversary this year. He emphasized Kazakhstan’s role as the world’s largest uranium producer, accounting for approximately 40% of global primary production, and its importance as one of the principal suppliers to the U.S. market.

During the Forum, Vladislav Baiguzhin presented an overview of the company’s current position in the global uranium market and outlined its long-term development plans and strategic priorities.

The Forum was attended by more than 100 participants from the United States and other countries, including representatives of key segments of the nuclear fuel cycle, U.S. government agencies, and industry experts.

