Kazakhstan, IAEA strengthen cooperation in nuclear medicine

Representatives of Kazakhstan’s Agency for Atomic Energy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended the talks as well.

Sultangaziyev emphasized that the Government of Kazakhstan highly values its longstanding and productive partnership with the IAEA. Expanding the use of radioactive sources in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer is seen as a key element in strengthening the national healthcare system and improving access to advanced medical services.

Special attention was given to expanding patient access to modern diagnostic and treatment methods. Kazakhstan expressed interest in further cooperation, including the establishment of an Anchor Centre - a hub for expertise, training, and clinical excellence for Central Asian countries.

Key areas of collaboration outlined during the discussions include the development of proton therapy, radiopharmaceuticals, theranostics, medical radiation physics, and digital healthcare solutions. A strong focus was placed on human capital development - training doctors, engineers, radiochemists, medical physicists, and researchers.

“We are deeply committed to expanding international knowledge exchange. Kazakhstan sees itself not only as a recipient but also as an active partner, ready to share experience, best practices, and infrastructure while fostering cooperation with medical institutions across Central Asia,” noted a representative of the ministry.

IAEA mission head Mauro Carrara praised the high level of expertise among specialists at the National Scientific Oncology Center, highlighting their potential to participate not only in international educational programs but also as mentors in Agency projects. Both medical and non-medical professionals were recognized as playing a vital role in advancing modern radiation technologies.

At the end of the meeting, both sides expressed confidence in further strengthening cooperation aimed at developing human resources, introducing cutting-edge technologies, and improving the quality of cancer care in Kazakhstan and the region.

Earlier, it was reported that Japan shows 5-year cancer survival rates using national registry.