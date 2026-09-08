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    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan reaffirm commitment to allied relations

    13:42, 8 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev discussed strengthening allied relations and expanding cooperation across key areas in a phone conversation on Tuesday, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan reaffirm commitment to allied relations
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

    The conversation took place at the initiative of the Kyrgyz side.

    Kulubaev congratulated Tileuberdi on his appointment as Kazakhstan’s foreign minister and wished him success in his new position.

    During the conversation, the ministers noted the steady development of relations between the two countries and expressed their intention to further strengthen political dialogue and cooperation in trade and economic ties, investment, transport and logistics, water and energy, as well as cultural and humanitarian areas.

    The two sides also discussed current regional and international issues and reviewed the schedule of upcoming international events at the highest and high levels.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s newly appointed Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Abylkair Skakov had presented his credentials to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov. 

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Diplomacy Trade Central Asia Investments Transport Water resources Energy Culture
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