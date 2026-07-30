Kazakhstan and US discuss regional energy security

During the talks, the sides discussed a wide range of issues in bilateral energy cooperation and reaffirmed their mutual interest in continuing to strengthen the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States.

The discussions focused on ensuring regional energy security, the reliable functioning of export infrastructure, and the stability of energy supplies to global markets.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining an active dialogue under the strategic energy partnership aimed at developing win-win cooperation, attracting investment, and implementing joint initiatives in the energy sector.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan moves to strengthen the Just Energy Transition Partnership with the EBRD.