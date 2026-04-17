Kazakhstan and U.S. discuss prospects for economic cooperation

The two sides held a substantive discussion on the current state and prospects for expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation. They focused in particular on collaboration in the mining sector, including projects on the extraction and advanced processing of critical and rare earth minerals, as well as on the development of transport and logistics infrastructure and digital technologies.

Special attention was given to implementing the agreements reached during recent visits of the Head of State and the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the United States.

As part of efforts to further deepen sectoral cooperation, the Kazakh side invited U.S. Under Secretary to participate in the Astana Mining & Metallurgy Congress and the first C5+1 Critical Minerals Dialogue, both scheduled to take place in June this year in Astana.

The U.S. side welcomed the invitation and expressed strong interest in participating, noting plans to send a high-level delegation to Kazakhstan.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to advancing mutually beneficial cooperation and continuing a constructive dialogue.

Earlier, as part of a visit to the United States, the Kazakh delegation, led by Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Negotiations with the United States, Erzhan Kazykhan, and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Serik Zhumangarin, held a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.