Kazakh President’s Special Envoy, U.S. Secretary of State hold talks

During the meeting, Special Representative Kazykhan conveyed the greetings of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to President of the United States Donald Trump, highlighting the dynamic development of Kazakh-American relations, sustained political dialogue, and expanding practical cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached following the meeting of the two countries' leaders in the Oval Office in November 2025, including joint investment projects worth approximately 20 billion U.S. dollars.

The Special Representative noted Kazakhstan’s contribution to supporting international efforts aimed at ensuring peace and security, including activities within the Board of Peace, and also underscored the importance of implementing the Abraham Accords.

The U.S. side was informed about the large-scale political and socio-economic reforms underway in Kazakhstan aimed at modernizing the state system, increasing the effectiveness of public institutions, and strengthening the rule of law.

The sides confirmed their mutual interest in further expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation. It was noted that enhanced business ties and the implementation of joint projects create new opportunities for further deepening the Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

Kazykhan reaffirmed the invitation for the Secretary of State to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.

Secretary of State Rubio, in turn, welcomed the current level of bilateral engagement and emphasized his commitment to further strengthening the cooperation.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue dialogue and strengthen Kazakh-American cooperation across the full spectrum of the bilateral agenda.

As Qazinform reported earlier, Kazakhstan presented its proactive economic growth strategy at the meeting in Washington, D.C.