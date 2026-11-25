The issue was discussed during a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Transport, Talgat Lastayev, and Aaron Mitchell, Deputy Assistant Commissioner for International Affairs at the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The talks took place at the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

The discussions focused on key areas of cooperation in aviation and border security, with particular attention to launching direct flights between Kazakhstan and the United States as part of efforts to further develop bilateral relations.

The sides also addressed the application of advanced practices for the preliminary analysis of passenger and cargo flows, improvements to airport security screening procedures, and the optimization of logistics processes.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan was pressing ahead with plans for direct U.S. flights.