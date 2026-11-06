Kazakhstan and UNODC boost cooperation to combat cybercrime, drug trafficking

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and UNODC. Particular attention was paid to strengthening cooperation against cybercrime, illicit drug trafficking, corruption, and transnational organized crime.

Both sides underscored the important role of the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Centre for Combating the Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Their Precursors (CARICC) as a unique specialized body in the region dedicated to combating transnational drug-related crime.

The parties also exchanged views on the implementation of the UNODC Programme for Central Asia for 2022-2027 and expressed their support for developing a new regional programme for the subsequent cycle.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening their partnership and advancing practical cooperation, including through joint initiatives and projects in priority areas.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are stepping up cooperation against terrorism and cybercrime.