During the meeting, Kosherbayev congratulated Müller on the Organization’s 60th anniversary and expressed appreciation for UNIDO’s contribution to the 2026 Regional Ecological Summit in Astana. He particularly highlighted the Organization’s role in arranging a dedicated session on industrial decarbonization.

Kosherbayev also briefed the UNIDO Director General on the key priorities outlined in President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state-of-the-nation address, delivered on 28 October 2026, under the title “Kazakhstan’s Current Priorities in a New Historical Cycle”.

Special attention was given to the President’s initiative to designate 2027 as the Year of Nationwide Large-Scale Construction.

The discussions also covered the prospects of signing a Basic Cooperation Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and UNIDO, as well as the potential establishment of a UNIDO regional office for Central Asia in Almaty.

Concluding the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation and leveraging UNIDO’s expertise to develop and implement joint projects in industrial development.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s industrial output had increased by 9.3%, with 200 new projects expected to be launched.