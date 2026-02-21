Kazakhstan and UNICEF align on strategic 2026–2030 goals

The parties discussed the implementation of programmes aimed at safeguarding children’s health, developing inclusive education, protecting children from violence, ensuring digital safety, addressing mental health issues, and strengthening social protection systems in line with national sustainable development priorities.

“We highly appreciate the efforts of UNICEF in introducing advanced international best practices, improving methodologies and monitoring mechanisms for the protection of children’s rights, as well as implementing innovative solutions and working methods,” the First Deputy Minister noted.

Ashikbayev expressed appreciation for UNICEF’s expert support in developing the national programme “Children of Kazakhstan” and thanked the organization for facilitating Kazakhstan’s accession to the Global Alliance to End Violence Against Children in November 2025.

The UNICEF Representative noted that the new Country Programme of Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and UNICEF for 2026–2030 aligns with key national strategic priorities and with the concluding observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to strengthen their partnership further and to hold joint events this year, marking the 80th anniversary of UNICEF.

