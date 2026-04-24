Kazakhstan and UNESCO to sign memo on disaster prevention

The panel session focused on early warning systems and disaster risk reduction in Central Asia is taking place as part of the Regional Environmental Summit in Astana.

UNESCO representative in Kazakhstan Amir Piric noted that the Central Asian region remains one of the most vulnerable to climate change, with glaciers shrinking by 20–30% over the past 50 years, increasing risks of floods and glacial lake outbursts.

UNESCO, with international partners, is implementing projects to strengthen early warning systems, which Piric described as a key tool for protecting people and infrastructure.

In turn, Vice Emergencies Minister Yerbolat Sadyrbayev confirmed Kazakhstan’s intention to deepen cooperation with UNESCO.

He stressed the signing of the joint memorandum is expected to deliver positive outcomes by enhancing regional resilience to climate-related disasters.

As written before, 17 memoranda worth over 2.3 billion US dollars were signed at the opening of the RES 2026 EXPO in the Kazakh capital.

Earlier, Li Junhua said that Central Asia has the potential to become a key driver of global sustainable development despite serious climate challenges.