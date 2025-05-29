Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ban Ki-moon hold talks

The Head of State expressed gratitude to the Institute for their experts' support in the development of Kazakhstan’s Carbon Neutrality Strategy and participation in the ecological rehabilitation of the dried bottom of the Aral Sea.

In turn, Ban Ki-moon supported Kazakhstan’s efforts in the sphere of sustainable development and underscored the importance of widening cooperation for the development of global ecological initiatives.

Recall that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad of France Laurent Saint-Martin, president of foreign affairs committee of the French National Assembly Bruno Fuchs and heads of EDF, SUEZ and Sanofi companies on the margins of the Astana International Forum.