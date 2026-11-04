Kazakhstan and UAE discuss bilateral cooperation

During the meeting, the two sides held substantive discussions on key areas of the multifaceted partnership between Kazakhstan and the UAE, with particular attention to the practical implementation of previously reached agreements.

The sides also exchanged views on preparations for upcoming high-level meetings aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties.

In addition, the UAE Ambassador presented invitations to several upcoming international events scheduled to take place in the Emirates.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and the UAE's foreign ministers discussed bilateral and international agenda.