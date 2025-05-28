Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to step up fight against organized crime

The agreement was signed last October in Ashgabat to strengthen cooperation between the two states in combating organized crime, illegal drug trafficking, illicit migration, human trafficking and other crimes.

It defines the forms and terms of cooperation of competent bodies.

Earlier, the deputies of the Majilis adopted the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on mutual encouragement and protection of investments. It aims at creating favorable conditions for investment activities, encouraging the flow of foreign direct investments, and improving the economic welfare of the parties.