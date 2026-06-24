Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan agree to expand economic cooperation

The meeting of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific-Technical and Cultural Cooperation was co-chaired by Galymzhan Koishybayev, Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Government of Kazakhstan, and Nokerguly Atagulyyev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan.

The two sides discussed cooperation in trade and the economy, industrial collaboration, agriculture, transport and logistics, the oil and gas sector, education, and culture.

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Koishybayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to strengthen the full spectrum of bilateral relations. The meeting concluded with the signing of a final protocol.

A Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan Business Forum was held on the sidelines of the commission meeting, bringing together representatives of government agencies, development institutions, and business communities from both countries. Around 100 Kazakh companies and 40 Turkmen firms took part in the event.

Several bilateral documents were signed following the forum, including:

A memorandum of cooperation between QazTrade and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan;

Agreements on cooperation in e-commerce between Silk Way Asia Trade and Hazar Logistik, as well as between Silk Way Asia Trade and Gamma Sole Proprietorship;

A cooperation agreement in the investment and construction sector between Ashra Solutions and Ojar Aziýa Sole Proprietorship.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are to expand consular protection cooperation.