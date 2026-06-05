Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to expand consular protection cooperation

Representatives of relevant government agencies from both countries attended the meeting.

Kazakh delegation was led by director of the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Service Department Aizamat Aubekov, while Dovletmurat Muratov, head of the Consular Service Department, represented Turkmenistan.

Both sides emphasized the high level of cooperation in consular affairs and reaffirmed readiness to deepen ties based on friendship, trust, and international law.

They focused on migration issues and protection of citizens’ rights, cooperation under international legal conventions, expansion of the contractual and legal framework, use of modern technologies to improve efficiency and responsiveness in consular services.

Following the consultations, the sides signed a protocol, reflecting the constructive nature of the talks.

Both sides agreed to continue regular information exchange on consular matters.

The next round of consultations will be held in Astana.

This dialogue highlights the commitment of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to enhance legal cooperation and ensure effective consular protection for their citizens abroad.