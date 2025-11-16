Kazakh, Japanese foreign ministries hold political consultations in Tokyo

During a meeting with Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ayano Kunimitsu, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation, the implementation of previously reached agreements, and the schedule of upcoming events. Minister Kunimitsu reaffirmed Tokyo’s commitment to further deepening the expanded strategic partnership with Astana, emphasizing Kazakhstan’s role in the Central Asian region.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

At talks with the Special Representative of Foreign Ministry of Japan for Central Asia, Ambassador Masaki Ishikawa, the sides discussed current issues in bilateral relations, the expansion of the legal framework, as well as visa and consular aspects of cooperation. Particular attention was given to preparations for the first “Central Asia + Japan” Dialogue Summit. The meeting also featured an in-depth exchange of views on a wide range of key international and regional issues, including the security situation.

Additionally, Deputy Minister Bakayev met with representatives of Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry, during which the sides discussed prospects for expanding investment activities by Japanese companies in Kazakhstan.

