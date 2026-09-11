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    Kazakhstan and Türkiye sign Readmission Agreement

    12:52, 11 September 2026

    Kazakhstan and Türkiye signed the Readmission Agreement that sets clear rules for returning people who live or stay in a nation without legal permission back to their home country, Qazinform News Agency cites the Interior Ministry.

    Kazakhstan and Türkiye sign Readmission Agreement
    Photo credit: Interior Ministry

    Kazakh Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov and his Turkish counterpart Mustafa Çiftçi signed the agreement in Astana on the sidelines of the meeting of the Ministers of Internal Affairs of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

    The sides also focused on further cooperation between law enforcement agencies, combating transnational and cybercrime, crime investigation, migration security, manpower training, and cooperation of operating units.

    The Kazakh Minister emphasized the agreement is another practical move in strengthening cooperation.

    Kazakhstan and Türkiye sign Readmission Agreement
    Photo credit: Interior Ministry

    The sides agreed on developing direct ties between the units, sharing expertise and strengthening teamwork on pressing security issues.

    Kazakhstan signed similar readmission agreements with 21 countries, including Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Germany, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Belarus, Hungary, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Moldova, Poland, Estonia, Serbia, France, and Italy.

    Kazakhstan Türkiye Government of Kazakhstan Migration Law and justice Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Police Ministry of Internal Affairs Astana Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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