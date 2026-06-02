Kazakhstan and Türkiye explore expanded cooperation in petrochemicals and energy

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the oil and gas, power generation, and renewable energy sectors.

Particular attention was given to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, strengthening cooperation between national companies of Kazakhstan and Türkiye, and the implementation of joint projects in the energy sector.

The officials also reviewed opportunities in petrochemicals, coal chemistry, low-carbon energy, and investment attraction.

Following the talks, the sides reaffirmed their interest in further strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye in the energy sector.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that following bilateral talks and the 6th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Astana, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed a declaration elevating relations between Kazakhstan and Türkiye to an eternal friendship and an enhanced strategic partnership.