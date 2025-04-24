Kazakhstan and the U.S. discuss oriorities for bilateral trade and investment cooperation

The event brought together the Governor of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Timur Suleimenov, representatives of the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market of Kazakhstan, members of the U.S.-Kazakhstan Business Council, and leading American companies.

In their opening remarks, representatives of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce highlighted the long-standing partnership with Kazakhstan and commended the country’s progress in digital transformation, financial inclusion, and the development of a cashless economy. Particular recognition was given to the modernization of Kazakhstan’s financial institutions and the proactive adoption of innovative regulatory and service solutions.

Governor Suleimenov delivered an overview of Kazakhstan’s current macroeconomic landscape, noting stable GDP growth and outlining ongoing reforms in the country’s tax and banking systems. He also emphasized efforts to establish a balanced regulatory framework for digital assets and preparations for the privatization of key state-owned enterprises in the infrastructure and manufacturing sectors.

Special attention was given to regional integration processes and current areas of active engagement between Kazakhstan and American companies, as well as potential sectors for expanding cooperation.

Representatives of U.S. companies expressed interest in deepening collaboration with Kazakhstan, particularly in infrastructure projects, financial services, and technological partnerships.

Participants underscored the importance of sustainable market mechanisms, regulatory transparency, and the predictability of the investment climate.

The roundtable concluded with an engaging Q&A session, during which attendees exchanged views on current and future economic cooperation, reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

