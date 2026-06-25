Kazakhstan and Thailand sign 2027–2028 new cooperation plan

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister-Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev made a statement following negotiations with Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister.

He said they debated the bilateral agenda and new opportunities for its expansion.

He emphasized the two nations have great potential for strengthening cooperation in agriculture and food industry, transport and logistics, green energy, strategic minerals, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

He announced the countries signed the joint action plan for 2027-2028, noting it will become a roadmap for deepening and expanding the partnership in all priority directions.

The Foreign Minister stated Kazakhstan views Thailand as a gateway to the ASEAN market, while Thailand sees Kazakhstan as a bridge to Central Asia and the Eurasian Economic Union.

Both sides emphasized the potential for expanding mutual investments and joint projects.

During the meeting, Thailand highlighted Kazakhstan’s role in international transport and logistics, particularly as part of the Middle Corridor.

Earlier, Minister Kosherbayev said bilateral trade turnover continued to grow steadily, totaling US$255 million last year.