Kazakhstan and Thailand shape new agenda for bilateral partnership

The Kazakh diplomat expressed his gratitude to the Thai side for the high standard of organisation and the attention extended to the delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which participated in the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank held in Bangkok on 12–18 October 2026. The Kazakh side noted the effective coordination with Thai government agencies and the favourable conditions provided for the Kazakh delegation to participate in the events and bilateral meetings.



In turn, Urasa Mongkolnavin thanked the Kazakh delegation for its participation and highlighted the importance of the meetings held for advancing bilateral engagement. She reaffirmed Thailand’s readiness to maintain close coordination with Kazakhstan and give further impetus to practical cooperation.



During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakhstan–Thailand cooperation. Particular attention was paid to preparations for joint events, bilateral visits and initiatives marking the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Thailand, which will be celebrated in 2027.



Priority areas also included transport and logistics cooperation, leveraging the potential of the Middle Corridor, digitalisation, tourism development and the establishment of direct air links. The parties highlighted opportunities for cooperation in education, healthcare, culture, academic exchanges and consular protection of citizens.



The meeting also provided an opportunity to exchange views on international and regional cooperation. Both sides reaffirmed their interest in maintaining regular political dialogue, supporting each other’s initiatives and strengthening the Kazakhstan–Thailand partnership through practical cooperation.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and Georgia discussed strengthening the strategic partnership and the Trans-Caspian Route.