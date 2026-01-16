Kazakhstan and Thailand FMs discuss bilateral cooperation

During the call on Friday, the foreign ministers welcomed the steady development of Kazakhstan-Thailand relations. They reviewed the current state and prospects of bilateral engagement in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further enhancing political dialogue and broadening cooperation in trade and investment, manufacturing industry, transport and logistics, digital development, tourism, and other priority areas.

The ministers also exchanged views on key issues of the regional and international agendas, agreeing to maintain regular working contacts to ensure continued coordination on matters of shared interest.

Qazinform previously reported that Kazakhstan and Egypt aim to strengthen bilateral healthcare ties.