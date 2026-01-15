Kazakhstan and Egypt aim to strengthen bilateral healthcare ties

At the meeting on Wednesday, the parties paid special attention to the importance of establishing cooperation in the areas of healthcare, medicine, and the pharmaceutical industry.

In particular, the parties discussed the possibilities of developing cooperation in various areas of healthcare and medicine, including traditional medicine, pharmaceuticals, epidemiology, etc.

In addition, the parties agreed to consider the importance of exchanging experiences between qualified specialists and scientists in the medical field, as well as exchanging information and data on critical infectious diseases through conferences and exhibitions.

The issues of establishing close cooperation between the two countries' prominent medical scientists were discussed, including regular exchange of experience between specialists in complex surgical operations.

Ambassador Askar Zhengis also reported that the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, declared 2026 the “Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence” and that work has begun on creating a new system for monitoring the quality and volume of medical services in the country using artificial intelligence technologies.

The Kazakh diplomat informed about specific measures being taken in our country to raise the status of doctors and improve their social situation.

In turn, the Minister of Health and Population of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel-Ghaffar, expressed interest in the proposals of the Kazakh side and his readiness to provide maximum assistance in their joint implementation, expressing confidence in the success of these initiatives and agreements.

