During the talks, the sides discussed biodiversity conservation and efforts to protect the snow leopard, which holds special historical and cultural significance for both countries.

Kazakhstan expressed readiness to expand cooperation with Tatarstan through joint scientific research, knowledge exchange and the introduction of modern technologies to monitor and protect the species.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

The meeting also highlighted progress in Kazakhstan’s snow leopard conservation efforts. The country’s population of the species has increased from an estimated 100-110 individuals in the early 2000s to around 200 in 2025.

Around 80 percent of the snow leopard’s habitat in Kazakhstan is located within specially protected natural areas. In 2025, the Merke Regional Nature Park was established in Zhambyl region to protect natural ecosystems, including the animal’s natural habitat.

The Institute of Zoology, together with staff of protected natural areas, conducts research and population monitoring using camera traps and satellite collars. By 2026, 17 snow leopards had been fitted with satellite collars.

The sides also discussed Tatarstan’s initiatives to establish a Snow Leopard Research Centre in the Altai Republic and open the Ak Ilbirs Research Centre jointly with Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting aimed to further develop international scientific and environmental cooperation to protect the endangered species.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan stepped up snow leopard conservation.