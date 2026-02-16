Kazakhstan and Tajikistan deepen allied ties and strategic dialogue

During the meeting on Monday, President Rahmon expressed satisfaction with the steady advancement of bilateral cooperation in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance, emphasizing the importance of further strengthening comprehensive engagement between the two countries.

For his part, Minister Kosherbayev conveyed warm greetings and best wishes on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and informed the Tajik side about the progress in implementing the agreements reached at the highest and high levels.

“I would like to emphasize that Kazakh-Tajik relations demonstrate stable and progressive development and possess considerable potential,” the Kazakh Foreign Minister noted.

Minister Yermek Kosherbayev also briefed President Emomali Rahmon in detail on the current state and prospects for further expansion of Kazakh-Tajik cooperation. Particular attention was paid to deepening trade and economic ties, including joint efforts to achieve the goal set by the Heads of State to increase bilateral trade turnover to 2 billion US dollars.

The meeting also covered topical issues on the international and regional agenda. The high level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan within multilateral frameworks, including mutual support, was underscored.

As Qazinform reported earlier, the Kazakh FM met with the Kyrgyz President.