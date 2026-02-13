Kyrgyz President meets Kazakh FM, nations reaffirm allied ties

During the meeting, President Japarov expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics in the development of multifaceted cooperation between the two states and emphasized the importance of further deepening allied relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, according to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

In turn, Minister Kosherbayev conveyed warm greetings and best wishes on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, and reported on the progress made in implementing agreements reached at the highest levels.

“I would like to emphasize that Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations have significant potential and being filled with new qualitative substance, have been developing upward year by year. This is primarily facilitated by your regular political dialogue with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,” Minister Kosherbayev noted.

The Minister emphasized that Kazakhstan regards further expansion of bilateral trade and economic relations as a key driver of progressive rapprochement. He expressed satisfaction that Kazakhstan consistently ranks among Kyrgyzstan’s top three trading partners. Mutual trade has reached 2 billion US dollars, with a target set to raise this figure to 3 billion.

The sides highly appreciated cooperation between the two countries within multilateral formats and discussed current issues on the regional and international agenda.

In conclusion, the sides reaffirmed commitment of the brotherly nations to consistently strengthening allied relations.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakh and Kyrgyz foreign ministers – Yermek Kosherbayev and Jeenbek Kulunbayev – held a meeting in Bishkek.