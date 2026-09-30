Kazakhstan and Tajikistan advance bilateral parliamentary agenda

During the meeting, Ambassador Turekhanov briefed the Tajik side on Kazakhstan's constitutional reforms, including the transition to a unicameral parliament, the Qurultay, and outlined key approaches to enhancing bilateral parliamentary cooperation under the new political framework.

The parties reviewed the current state of Kazakhstan-Tajikistan interparliamentary relations and exchanged views on prospects for further cooperation. Both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining continuity in established contacts, expanding direct engagement between legislative bodies, and strengthening coordination within international parliamentary organizations and platforms.

At the conclusion of the talks, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening interparliamentary dialogue and expanding practical cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov met with a parliamentary delegation from the British Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (BGIPU), led by Tan Dhesi, Chair of the House of Commons Defence Select Committee.