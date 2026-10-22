Kazakhstan and Switzerland strengthen economic ties with $46 million in cooperation deals

The agreements were reached during the Kazakhstan–Switzerland Business Forum held as part of Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev’s working visit to Switzerland from 20 to 22 October 2026.

Organized by QazTrade Trade Policy Development Centre JSC in partnership with the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Switzerland, the forum was supported by Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE), the Swiss agency responsible for promoting investment and foreign trade. The event brought together a delegation of Kazakhstani manufacturers and entrepreneurs and representatives of around 90 Swiss companies.

Opening the forum, S-GE Chief of Corporate Services and Development Simone Lalive d’Epinay described Kazakhstan as a key economic partner for Switzerland in Central Asia, noting growing interest in the country among Swiss businesses.

Shakkaliyev presented Kazakhstan’s trade policy and government measures designed to support exporters. He highlighted the country’s efforts to increase exports of non-resource goods and invited Swiss companies to explore opportunities to expand imports of Kazakhstani products.

QazTrade Director General Nurlan Kulbatyrov outlined Kazakhstan’s trade and investment potential, the agency’s support mechanisms for promoting domestic products abroad and goods with export potential in the Swiss market. He also highlighted the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, commonly known as the Middle Corridor, as an important route for strengthening trade links between Europe and Asia.

Kazakhstani companies showcased their products and investment proposals during the forum. Bilateral business-to-business negotiations enabled companies from both countries to establish direct contacts and discuss market access, investment opportunities and potential joint projects.

As part of the event, QazTrade and the Joint Chamber of Commerce signed a memorandum aimed at expanding trade and economic relations and strengthening ties between the two countries’ business communities.

The forum comes amid growth in bilateral trade. Between January and August 2026, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Switzerland reached 1.12 billion US dollars, representing a 19.3 percent increase compared with the same period in 2025.

Shakkaliyev held meetings with Swiss Export Risk Insurance Director General Cristina Schulze-Bergmann and representatives of the Team Switzerland Infrastructure platform. The discussions involved Switzerland Global Enterprise and the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs.

The sides explored opportunities for Swiss companies to participate in the modernization of Kazakhstan’s energy and municipal infrastructure. Potential areas of cooperation include smart electricity grids, energy-efficient heating systems, digital metering, water treatment and wastewater management.

Swiss representatives also presented instruments offered by Swiss Export Risk Insurance to mitigate export risks and support project financing.

The meetings concluded with an agreement to continue dialogue and facilitate contacts between Swiss companies, relevant Kazakhstani government authorities and operators of infrastructure projects.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Switzerland deepen partnership on nuclear safety and waste management.