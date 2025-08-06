EN
    Kazakhstan and Switzerland keen to develop joint projects in green energy

    09:15, 6 August 2025

    Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Kazakhstan, Salman Bal, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. 

    Kazakhstan, Switzerland
    Photo credit: mfa.kz

    Deputy Minister emphasized that Switzerland holds an important place among Kazakhstan’s European partners and traditionally ranks among the largest investors in the country’s economy. He underlined the significance of a sustainable business dialogue, including through the Kazakhstan-Switzerland Intergovernmental Commission, and expressed interest in enhancing joint projects in the fields of environmental protection, green energy, and medical technologies.

    Both sides praised the current level of cooperation and expressed mutual interest in further deepening the political dialogue both bilaterally and within international organizations.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
