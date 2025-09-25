Kazakhstan and South Korea to cooperate in water sector digitalization

The document was signed by Acting General Director RSE Kazvodkhoz and K-Water Vice President Song Yon Han.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, the memorandum envisions cooperation in several areas, including the efficient management and monitoring of water facilities, flood and drought forecasting and risk management with the use of artificial intelligence, the digitalization of water accounting and monitoring, the application of geographic information systems and mapping solutions for managing hydraulic structures and irrigation canals, joint scientific and technological research, and the training of qualified specialists.

K-Water representatives also gave a presentation on their proprietary information system.

Experts from the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation and the Korean delegation discussed the possible use of “Digital Twin” technology in Kazakhstan. This virtual model of a real object or system makes it possible to monitor, analyze, and manage the object in real time using sensor data, artificial intelligence, and simulations.

“In his State of the Nation Address, the Head of State emphasized the need to automate and modernize water facilities and highlighted the importance of introducing artificial intelligence in the sector. Cooperation with K-Water will help speed up the digitalization of Kazakhstan’s water industry, bring in global best practices, and enhance the efficiency of water use and management across the country,” said Deputy Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Aslan Abdraimov.

Notably, universities of Kazakhstan and Hungary launched the dual master’s degree program for water resources management with a focus on water diplomacy.

Besides, Kazakhstan will launch a national water assessment system in 2026.