Kazakhstan to launch national water assessment system in 2026

The system includes data on surface and underground waters, hydraulic structures, and other water management facilities. It is expected to use AI and satellite monitoring data in the future to determine the country’s water balance, assess the actual water needs of the economy and people, and analyze and monitor the use of water resources.

As a result, an integrated surface and groundwater resources accounting and management digital platform will be built to raise transparency and efficiency of water use through more precise forecasting and analysis, and help more efficiently tackle water shortage problems and emergency situations.

The development of the EDB-funded project is to be completed by the end of 2026.

Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov instructed heads of subordinate organizations to control the accuracy and significance of data included in the national water assessment information system.

